FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault halts Moscow production in face of Russian car sales slump
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 11, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Renault halts Moscow production in face of Russian car sales slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault will stop production at its Moscow factory for three weeks in response to a slump Russian car sales, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Output will halt at the Avtoframos plant between Feb. 16 and March 6, the spokeswoman said, confirming German media reports.

Carmakers including Ford and General Motors have been hit by a deep decline in the Russian auto market under the weight of Western sanctions and a weakening rouble.

Russian car sales may fall a further 25-35 percent this year, accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said on Monday, after a 10 percent drop in 2014.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.