UPDATE 1-Russian reserves fall below $400 bln, first time since 2009

(Adds detail, analyst reaction) MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves dropped below $400 billion for the first time since August 2009 as of Dec. 19, the central bank said on Thursday. The central bank has spent over $80 billion defending the rouble this year, as a sharp slide in oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis have driven the Russian currency sharply lower, threatening financial stability. The bank has expanded its foreign-currency repurchase agreement operations in response to market instability, offering banks foreign currency for a period of one week, 28 days and one year, to ease a deficit of dollars and euros. Analysts said around $5 billion of the $15 billion fall in the week to Dec. 19 was because of interventions to support the rouble, while around $7 billion was due to foreign currency loaned to banks as part of repo operations. Since that foreign currency will be returned to the central bank at a later stage, the reserves could recover some of the losses in the near or mid-term, they said, adding that the remainder of the losses were likely due to shifts in the value of the bank's foreign-currency holdings. The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 398.9 Previous week 414.6 End-2013 509.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya and Vladimir Abramov)