TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $516.7 bln

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $516.7 billion in the week to April 6 from $512.6 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 516.7 Previous week 512.6 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)