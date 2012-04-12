FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $516.7 bln
April 12, 2012
April 12, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $516.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $516.7 billion in the week to April 6
from $512.6 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.	
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 
dollars):    	
   	
    Latest week             516.7
    Previous week           512.6
    End-2011                498.6	
         	
   NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing  
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.	
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru	
	
 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

