August 30, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $514.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $514.8 billion in the week to August
24 from $507.9 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed
on Thursday.
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):
     Latest week             514.8
                        
     Previous week           507.9
                        
     End-2011                498.6
    NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
