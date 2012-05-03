FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
May 3, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $523.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange
reserves rose to $523.3 billion in the week to April 27 from
$519.5 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.	
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):    	
     Latest week             523.3                          	
     Previous week           519.5                          	
     End-2011                498.6 	
                         	
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing 
 rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.  	
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru	
	
 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

