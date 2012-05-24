FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $514.3 bln
May 24, 2012

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $514.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves fell to $514.3 billion in the week to May 18,
from $518.8 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.	
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):	
     Latest week             514.3 
                        
     Previous week           518.8
                        
     End-2011                498.6
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.	
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru	
	
 (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)

