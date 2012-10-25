TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $529.4 bln

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $529.4 billion in the week to Oct.19 from $526.0 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 529.4 Previous week 526.0 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)