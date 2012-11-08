FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves down to $526.4 bln
November 8, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves down to $526.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange
reserves fell to $526.4 billion in the week to Nov.2 from $526.5
billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. 
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 
dollars): 
     Latest week             526.4 
                         
     Previous week           526.5 
                         
     End-2011                498.6 
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing 
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. 
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru 

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

