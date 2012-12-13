TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $527.3 bln

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $527.3 billion in the week to Dec. 7 from $528.2 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 527.3 Previous week 528.2 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maya Dyakina)