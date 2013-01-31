FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $530.7 bln
January 31, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $530.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $530.7 billion in the week to Jan. 25
from $530.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):
     Latest week             530.7
                        
     Previous week           530.4
                        
     End-2012                537.6
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Compiling by Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Maya Dyakina)

