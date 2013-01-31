TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $530.7 bln

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $530.7 billion in the week to Jan. 25 from $530.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 530.7 Previous week 530.4 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Compiling by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maya Dyakina)