TABLE-RESERVES: Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $523.4 bln

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $523.4 billion in the week to March 1 from $524.0 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 523.4 Previous week 524.0 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)