TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $505.4 bln
March 22, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $505.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves fell to $505.4 billion in the week to March 16
from $507.7 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.	
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 	
dollars):	
	
     Latest week             505.4
                        
     Previous week           507.7
                        
     End-2010                479.4
                        
                        
 	
    NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing 	
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.	
	
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru	
	
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

