TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $505.4 bln

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $505.4 billion in the week to March 16 from $507.7 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 505.4 Previous week 507.7 End-2010 479.4 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)