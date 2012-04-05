TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $512.6 bln

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $512.6 billion in the week to March 30 from $510.8 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):
Latest week 512.6
Previous week 510.8
End-2011 498.6
NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)