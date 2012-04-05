FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $512.6 bln
April 5, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $512.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $512.6 billion in the week to March 30 from $510.8 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):

Latest week 512.6

Previous week 510.8

End-2011 498.6

NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.

For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

