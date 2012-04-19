TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $518.8 bln

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $518.8 billion in a week to April 13 from $516.7 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 518.8 Previous week 516.7 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)