TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $518.8 bln
April 19, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $518.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $518.8 billion in a week to April 13
from $516.7 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.  	
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 	
dollars):      	
     	
    Latest week             518.8	
    Previous week           516.7  	
    End-2011                498.6  	
           	
   NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing   	
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.  	
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru  	
  	
	
 (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

