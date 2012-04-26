FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $519.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $519.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $519.5 billion in the week to April 20
from $518.8 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.	
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 	
dollars):	
	
     Latest week             519.5
                        
     Previous week           518.8
                        
     End-2011                498.6
                        
                        
 	
    NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing 	
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.	
	
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru	
	
 (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.