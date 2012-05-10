TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $522.9 bln

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves declined to $522.9 billion in the week to May 4 from $523.3 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 522.9 Previous week 523.3 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)