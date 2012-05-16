FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia cbank cuts dollar share in reserves, ups euro
May 16, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Russia cbank cuts dollar share in reserves, ups euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has lowered the share of the U.S. and Canadian dollars in its foreign exchange reserve and increased its holdings in the euro, the central bank’s annual report showed on Wednesday.

As of Jan.1, 45.5 percent of Russian reserves were held in U.S. dollars, 42.1 percent in euros and 9.2 percent in sterling.. The Japanese yen and the Canadian dollar each accounted for a 1.6 percent share in the reserves, the data showed.

In February Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said the dollar’s share in the forex reserves was 46.5 percent, while the euro’s was 40.5 percent. Sterling accounted for 9 percent of the reserves and the yen and the Canadian dollar 2 percent each. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

