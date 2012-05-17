FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves down to $518.8 bln
May 17, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves down to $518.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves declined to $518.8 billion in the week to May
11 from $522.9 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed
on Thursday.  	
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 
 	
dollars):  	
     Latest week             518.8                         	
     Previous week           522.9                         	
     End-2011                498.6 	
                         	
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.	
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru	
	
 (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

