REFILE-TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $513.2 bln

(Refiles to add 'bln' to headline) MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves declined to $513.2 billion in the week to May 25, from $514.3 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 513.2 Previous week 514.3 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Stonestreet)