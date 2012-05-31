FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $513.2 bln
#Basic Materials
May 31, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $513.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add 'bln' to headline)	
    MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves declined to $513.2 billion in the week to May
25, from $514.3 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed
on Thursday.  	
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):  	
     Latest week             513.2                           	
     Previous week           514.3                         	
     End-2011                498.6 	
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.  	
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru	
	
 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Stonestreet)

