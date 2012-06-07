FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $509.2 bln
June 7, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $509.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves declined to $509.2 billion in the week to June
1, from $513.2 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed
on Thursday.  	
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):  	
     Latest week             509.2                           	
     Previous week           513.2                         	
     End-2011                498.6 	
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.  	
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru	
	
 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

