FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $512.4 bln
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 14, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $512.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $512.4 billion in the week to June 8
from $509.2 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.    	
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 	
dollars):    	
     Latest week             512.4                             	
     Previous week           509.2                           	
     End-2011                498.6   	
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing 	
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.    	
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru	
	
 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.