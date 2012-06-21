FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves decline to $512.2 bln
June 21, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves decline to $512.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves declined to $512.2 billion in the week to June
15 from $512.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed
on Thursday.      
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 
 
dollars):      
     Latest week             512.2                              
     Previous week           512.4                             
     End-2011                498.6     
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

