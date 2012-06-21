TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves decline to $512.2 bln

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves declined to $512.2 billion in the week to June 15 from $512.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 512.2 Previous week 512.4 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)