TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $511.4 bln
July 12, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $511.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves fell to $511.4 billion in the week to July 6
from $512.9 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):
     Latest week             511.4
                        
     Previous week           512.9
                        
     End-2011                498.6
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)

