TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $505.3 bln

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $505.3 billion in the week to July 13 from $511.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 505.3 Previous week 511.4 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)