TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $505.5 bln
August 2, 2012

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $505.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange
reserves fell to $505.5 billion in the week to July 27 from
$507.7 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.  
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 
dollars):  
     Latest week             505.5                          
     Previous week           507.7                          
     End-2011                498.6  
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing 
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. 
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru.

 (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

