TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $505.5 bln

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $505.5 billion in the week to July 27 from $507.7 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 505.5 Previous week 507.7 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)