TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves up to $507.4 bln

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $507.4 billion in the week to August 3 from $505.5 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 507.4 Previous week 505.5 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)