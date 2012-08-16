FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russia gold/fx reserves rise to $510 bln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia gold/fx reserves rise to $510 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $510.0 billion in the week to August
10 from $507.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed
on Thursday.
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 
dollars):    
     Latest week             510.0
     Previous week           507.4                            
     End-2011                498.6    
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing 
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru.

 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.