TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $524.5 bln

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $524.5 billion in the week to Sept. 21 from $522.8 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 524.5 Previous week 522.8 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)