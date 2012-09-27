FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $524.5 bln
September 27, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $524.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $524.5 billion in the week to Sept. 21
from $522.8 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday. 
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):
     Latest week             524.5
                        
     Previous week           522.8 
                        
     End-2011                498.6
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

