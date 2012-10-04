FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $528.2 bln
October 4, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $528.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange
reserves rose to $528.2 billion in the week to Sept. 28 from
$524.5 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):
     Latest week             528.2
                        
     Previous week           524.5
                        
     End-2011                498.6
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

