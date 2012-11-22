RPT-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $522.2 bln

By Repeats with no changes to text MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $522.2 billion in the week to Nov. 16 from $522.7 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 522.2 Previous week 522.7 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)