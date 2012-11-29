TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $524.3 bln

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $524.3 billion in the week to Nov. 23 from $522.2 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 524.3 Previous week 522.2 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Maya Dyakina, Editing by Katya Golubkova)