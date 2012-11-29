FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $524.3 bln
#Financials
November 29, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $524.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $524.3 billion in the week to Nov. 23
from $522.2 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):
     Latest week             524.3
                        
     Previous week           522.2
                        
     End-2011                498.6
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Reporting by Maya Dyakina, Editing by Katya Golubkova)

