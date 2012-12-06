TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $528.2 bln

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $528.2 billion in the week to Nov. 30 from $524.3 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 528.2 Previous week 524.3 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)