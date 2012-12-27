FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $532.0 bln
December 27, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $532.0 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $532.0 billion in the week to Dec. 21
from $528.8 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
    Russia's central bank has no immediate plans to diversify
its foreign exchange holdings, Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on
last week, after the world's fourth-largest reserve holder
recently upped its holdings of Australian and Canadian dollars.
 
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):
     Latest week             532.0
                        
     Previous week           528.8
                        
     End-2011                498.6
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Compiled by Maya Dyakina)

