TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $530.4 bln
#Financials
January 24, 2013 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $530.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves rose to $530.4 billion in the week to Jan. 18
from $526.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
    The Russian central bank will continue to buy gold and other
precious metals as it seeks to diversify its foreign reserves,
First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.
 
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):
     Latest week             530.4
                        
     Previous week           526.4
                        
     End-2012                537.6
    NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Compiled by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

