TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $530.4 bln

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $530.4 billion in the week to Jan. 18 from $526.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The Russian central bank will continue to buy gold and other precious metals as it seeks to diversify its foreign reserves, First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 530.4 Previous week 526.4 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)