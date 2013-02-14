FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $532.5 bln
February 14, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $532.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves fell to $532.5 billion in the week to Feb. 8
from $533.5 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion
dollars):
     Latest week             532.5
                        
     Previous week           533.5
                        
     End-2012                537.6
     NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru

 (Compiled by Maya Dyakina)

