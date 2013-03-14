TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $522.1 bln

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $522.1 billion in the week to March 8 from $523.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 522.1 Previous week 523.4 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)