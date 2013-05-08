FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves up to $524.3 bln
May 8, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves up to $524.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Russia's gold and foreign exchange
reserves were up to $524.3 billion in the week to April 26 from
$515.2 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on
Wednesday. 
    The central bank provided the following figures (in billion 
dollars): 
     Latest week             524.3  
                         
     Previous week           515.2 
                         
     End-2012                537.6 
    NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing 
rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. 
    For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru.  

 (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

