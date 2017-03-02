Russia's Detsky Mir considers spending all 2016 net profit on dividend

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's toy seller Detsky Mir would consider paying 100 percent of its 2016 net profit in dividend, the company's chief executive officer Vladimir Chirakhov said on Thursday.

Detsky Mir said earlier on Thursday its net profit rose to 3.82 billion roubles ($65.58 million) in 2016 versus 976 million roubles in 2015.

The board of directors of the company, which carried out an initial public offering in February, is set to meet in May. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)