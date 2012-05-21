TABLE-Russia April retail sales + 6.4 pct y/y; +0.1 pct m/m

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian annual retail sales rose by 6.4 percent in April, year-on-year, after a 7.3 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 7.0 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES April'12 March'12 April'11 mth/mth pct change +0.1 +6.9 +0.9 yr/yr pct change +6.4 +7.3 +5.5 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)