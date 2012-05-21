FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia April retail sales + 6.4 pct y/y; +0.1 pct m/m
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russia April retail sales + 6.4 pct y/y; +0.1 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian annual retail sales rose
by 6.4 percent in April, year-on-year, after a 7.3 percent rise
in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Monday. 	
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 7.0
percent compared to the year-ago period. 	
    The FSS provided the following data: 	
    RETAIL SALES             April'12   March'12  April'11 	
    mth/mth pct change          +0.1       +6.9       +0.9 	
    yr/yr pct change            +6.4       +7.3       +5.5 	
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 	
	
 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
