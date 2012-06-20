FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia May retail sales +6.8 pct y/y; +3.0 pct m/m
June 20, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russia May retail sales +6.8 pct y/y; +3.0 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian annual retail sales rose
by 6.8 percent in May, year-on-year, after a 6.5 percent rise in
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 6.2
percent compared to the year-ago period. 
    The FSS provided the following data: 
    RETAIL SALES               May 12    April 12    May 11 
    mth/mth pct change          +3.0       +0.1       +2.8 
    yr/yr pct change            +6.8       +6.5       +5.8 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 

 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

