TABLE-Russia May retail sales +6.8 pct y/y; +3.0 pct m/m

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian annual retail sales rose by 6.8 percent in May, year-on-year, after a 6.5 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 6.2 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES May 12 April 12 May 11 mth/mth pct change +3.0 +0.1 +2.8 yr/yr pct change +6.8 +6.5 +5.8 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)