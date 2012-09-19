TABLE-Russia Aug retail sales +4.3 pct y/y; +2.7 pct m/m

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose by 4.3 percent in August, year-on-year, after a 5.4 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.5 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Aug 12 July 12 Aug 11 mth/mth pct change +2.7 +1.6 +3.8 yr/yr pct change +4.3 +5.4 +8.2 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)