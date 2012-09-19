FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russia Aug retail sales +4.3 pct y/y; +2.7 pct m/m
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia Aug retail sales +4.3 pct y/y; +2.7 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose by 4.3
percent in August, year-on-year, after a 5.4 percent rise in the
previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday. 
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.5
percent compared to the year-ago period. 
    The FSS provided the following data: 
    RETAIL SALES              Aug 12    July 12     Aug 11 
    mth/mth pct change          +2.7       +1.6       +3.8
    yr/yr pct change            +4.3       +5.4       +8.2 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.

 (Compiled by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.