FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russia November retail sales +4.4 pct y/y; -0.6 pct m/m
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 19, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia November retail sales +4.4 pct y/y; -0.6 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose by 4.4
percent in November, year-on-year, after a 4.0 percent rise in
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday. 
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.0
percent compared to the year-ago period.     
    The FSS provided the following data: 
     RETAIL SALES          Nov '12    Oct '12*   Nov '11 
     mth/mth pct change    -0.6       +2.4       -1.0 
     yr/yr pct change      +4.4       +4.0       +8.4 
    * - The Federal Statistics Service has revised October
year-on-year figures to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent.
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 

 (Compiled by Maya Dyakina)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.