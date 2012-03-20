FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 20, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Russia Feb retail sales +7.7 pct y/y; -0.4 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian annual retail sales
rose by 7.7 percent in February, year-on-year, after a 6.8
percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics
Service said on Tuesday. 	
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 6.9 	
percent compared to the year-ago period. 	
    The FSS provided the following data: 	
    RETAIL SALES            Feb 2012   Jan 2012   Feb 2011	
    yr/yr pct change            +7.7       +6.8       +6.3 	
    mth/mth pct change          -0.4      -26.3       -1.2 	
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.	
	
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

