TABLE-Russia Feb retail sales +7.7 pct y/y; -0.4 pct m/m

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian annual retail sales rose by 7.7 percent in February, year-on-year, after a 6.8 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 6.9 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2011 yr/yr pct change +7.7 +6.8 +6.3 mth/mth pct change -0.4 -26.3 -1.2 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)