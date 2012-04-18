FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russia March retail sales +7.3 pct y/y; +6.9 pct m/m
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 18, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia March retail sales +7.3 pct y/y; +6.9 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russian annual retail sales
rose by 7.3 percent in March, year-on-year, after a revised 7.8
pe rcent increase in the previous month, the Federal Statistics
Service said on Wednesday. 	
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 7.2
percent compared to the year-ago period. 	
    The FSS provided the following data: 	
    RETAIL SALES            March 2012   Feb 2012   March 2011 	
    yr/yr pct change            +7.3       +7.8        +5.2 	
    mth/mth pct change          +6.9       -0.8        +7.4 	
    	
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.	
	
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.