TABLE-Russia March retail sales +7.3 pct y/y; +6.9 pct m/m

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russian annual retail sales rose by 7.3 percent in March, year-on-year, after a revised 7.8 pe rcent increase in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 7.2 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES March 2012 Feb 2012 March 2011 yr/yr pct change +7.3 +7.8 +5.2 mth/mth pct change +6.9 -0.8 +7.4 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)