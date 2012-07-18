TABLE-Russia June retail sales + 6.9 pct y/y; +1.2 pct m/m

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose by 6.9 percent in June, year-on-year, after a 6.8 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 6.8 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES June '12 May '12 June '11 mth/mth pct change +1.2 +3.0 +1.2 yr/yr pct change +6.9 +6.8 +5.8 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)