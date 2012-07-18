FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia June retail sales + 6.9 pct y/y; +1.2 pct m/m
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russia June retail sales + 6.9 pct y/y; +1.2 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose by 6.9
percent in June, year-on-year, after a 6.8 percent rise in the
previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday. 
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 6.8
percent compared to the year-ago period. 
    The FSS provided the following data: 
    RETAIL SALES             June '12    May '12   June '11 
    mth/mth pct change          +1.2       +3.0       +1.2 
    yr/yr pct change            +6.9       +6.8       +5.8 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.

 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
