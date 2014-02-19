TABLE-Russia January retail sales + 2.4 pct y/y; -27.4 pct m/m

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose by 2.4 percent in January, year-on-year, after a 3.8 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.1 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Jan '14 Dec '13 Jan '13 mth/mth pct change -27.4 +19.4 -26.3 yr/yr pct change +2.4 +3.8 +4.4 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting By Jason Bush)