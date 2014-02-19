FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russia January retail sales + 2.4 pct y/y; -27.4 pct m/m
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Russia January retail sales + 2.4 pct y/y; -27.4 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose by 2.4
percent in January, year-on-year, after a 3.8 percent rise in
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday. 
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.1
percent compared to the year-ago period. 
    The FSS provided the following data:     
 RETAIL SALES              Jan '14    Dec '13    Jan '13 
     mth/mth pct change    -27.4      +19.4      -26.3 
     yr/yr pct change      +2.4       +3.8       +4.4 
 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 

 (Reporting By Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.