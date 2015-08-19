Russia July retail sales -9.2 pct y/y - stats service

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales fell by 9.2 percent in July, year-on-year, after a 9.4 percent fall in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a fall of 9.4 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES July 15 June 15 July 14 mth/mth pct change +3.3 +0.4 +3.1 yr/yr pct change -9.2 -9.4 +1.6 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)