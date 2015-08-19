FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia July retail sales -9.2 pct y/y - stats service
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 19, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Russia July retail sales -9.2 pct y/y - stats service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales fell by 9.2
percent in July, year-on-year, after a 9.4 percent fall in the
previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a fall of 9.4
percent compared to the year-ago period. 
    The FSS provided the following data:
 RETAIL SALES              July 15    June 15    July 14 
     mth/mth pct change    +3.3       +0.4       +3.1 
     yr/yr pct change      -9.2       -9.4       +1.6 
 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.

 (Reporting by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
