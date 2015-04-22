FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Magnit raises full-year sales growth guidance-Ifx
#Market News
April 22, 2015

Russia's Magnit raises full-year sales growth guidance-Ifx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer, Magnit, increased its 2015 revenue growth forecast to between 28 percent and 32 percent in annual terms, Interfax news agency cited the company’s chief executive officer as saying on Wednesday.

Previously, the company expected revenue growth in a range of 26-32 percent.

Magnit’s CEO Sergei Galitsky was quoted as saying that the firm’s growth forecast for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, was unchanged at 9.5-11 percent. (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

