July 20, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Russia's O'Key increased revenue by 5.8 percent y/y in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian grocery retailer O'Key Group increased its net revenue by 5.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 39,825 million roubles ($628.09 million), the company said on Wednesday.

The company also said its like-for-like revenue was up by 2.3 pct year-on-year in the second quarter and LFL traffic was up 4.1 percent.

Retail revenue net of sales in the discounter chain was up 2.4 pct year-to-year to 38,559 million roubles.

$1 = 63.4068 roubles Reporting by Olga Sichkar, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
