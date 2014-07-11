FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's O'Key reports slower Q2 sales
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 11, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's O'Key reports slower Q2 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key said on Friday that retail revenues rose 12 percent in the second quarter, a deceleration from the 12.6 percent recorded in the first quarter.

O‘Key in April lowered its sales growth forecast for the year to 12-16 percent from 15-19 percent. It is increasing advertising and promotions to try to attract customers. Like-for-like sales rose 3.8 percent versus 4.1 percent in the first quarter, it said.

The company, which has struggled to meet its expansion targets, recently replaced its chief executive officer after predicting that its 2014 revenue growth would not exceed last year‘s. [ID nL5N0MN1VI] (Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.